Artsakh village resident was captured by Azerbaijani military and returned few hours later
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Ara Gasparyan, a resident of Hatsi village in Artsakh, was captured by the Azerbaijani military on January 14 and returned several hours later. In an interview with Artsakh Public TV Company Gasparyan said that he was captured while grazing his cattle.

According to him, no border demarcation was carried out, and after being captured by the Azeri military, he invited him to walk through the territory and prove that Gaparyan had violated the border.

After an interrogation that lasted several hours, Gasparyan was handed over to Russian peacekeepers.
