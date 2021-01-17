Stepantsminda-Lars highway leading to Armenia closed due to risk of avalanche

According to the Georgian Emergency Situations Department and the Russian North Ossetian Crisis Management Center, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway between the two countries—and which leads to Armenia—is closed to all vehicles due to the risk of avalanche, and 340 trucks are stuck on the Russian side.
And according to the information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the decision to prohibit foreigners from entering Georgia by land remains in force; but this prohibition does not apply to cargo transportation.