News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
President: Overall electricity restored in Artsakh
President: Overall electricity restored in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The round-the-clock electricity supply has already been restored overall in all the settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the matter of regulating—once and for all—the ensuring of the appropriate capacity remains; President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote about this on Facebook on Sunday.

"[Natural] gas supply has also been completely restored, whereas there is still considerable work to be done in the field of communication and telecommunications.

Virtually all of Artsakh's power supply substations and many sections of the grid were destroyed or damaged as a result of the [recent] hostilities. However, due to the dedicated and professional work of the system staff, it has become possible to guarantee stable electricity supply in most of the settlements [of Artsakh]—even in heated war conditions,” Harutyunyan added in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 3 fallen soldiers found during search
In the Hadrut, Fizuli, and Jabrayil regions…
 Deputy PM of Armenia presents situation in Artsakh to US Ambassador
As the press service of the government of the republic told NEWS.am...
 Armenian PM candidate says Shushi was not captured by Azerbaijanis
"And yet, if our army was ready for war, we could secure a strong position...
 Azerbaijani side hands over bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen
“In connection with the Aliyevs' visit to Shushi...
 Armenia ombudsman: We must not let Azerbaijan link captives’ issue to any point in trilateral statement
Azerbaijan is politicizing the issue of captives…
 Turkey informs about composition of Turkish-Russian ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh
Cavusoglu added that this won’t be a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos