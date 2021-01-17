President: Overall electricity restored in Artsakh

The round-the-clock electricity supply has already been restored overall in all the settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the matter of regulating—once and for all—the ensuring of the appropriate capacity remains; President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote about this on Facebook on Sunday.
"[Natural] gas supply has also been completely restored, whereas there is still considerable work to be done in the field of communication and telecommunications.
Virtually all of Artsakh's power supply substations and many sections of the grid were destroyed or damaged as a result of the [recent] hostilities. However, due to the dedicated and professional work of the system staff, it has become possible to guarantee stable electricity supply in most of the settlements [of Artsakh]—even in heated war conditions,” Harutyunyan added in particular.