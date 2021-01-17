MFA spokeswoman says Russia preparing for dialogue with new US administration

Russia is ready for a mutually respectful dialogue with the new US administration, but it has no hope of a sharp improvement in relations. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated this on the air of Russia-1 television, TASS reported.
"We do not predict any drastic improvement [in these relations], as people have not changed, they have not changed their theories. We are open to a normal, mutually respectful dialogue," Zakharova said, commenting on the prospects for Russia’s bilateral relations with the US after Democrat Joe Biden takes office as the US President on January 20.