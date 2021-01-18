Washington beefs up security ahead of Biden inauguration

Small groups of protesters—some of them armed—gathered on Sunday at statehouses in the US, where tensions are high after the deadly riots at the Capitol in Washington DC, BBC News reported.

Protests were held outside capitol buildings in Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, and elsewhere.

But many other statehouses were quiet, amid a ramping up of security across US legislatures. No clashes were reported.

The FBI has warned of armed protests ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Biden will take office two weeks after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC on 6 January, leaving five dead, including a police officer.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops are being deployed to secure Washington.

Also on Sunday, a county official from New Mexico was arrested in Washington in connection with the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January.

Couy Griffin, the founder of a group called Cowboys for Trump, had vowed to return on inauguration day with firearms to "embrace my Second Amendment."

Many cities had prepared for potentially violent protests over the weekend, erecting barriers, and deploying thousands of National Guard troops.

Posts on pro-Trump and far-right online networks had called for armed demonstrations on Sunday in particular, but some militias told their followers not to attend, citing heavy security or claiming the planned events were police traps.

Small crowds of protesters numbering in the dozens gathered in only some cities, leaving the streets surrounding many statehouses largely empty.

The New York Times reported about 25 members of the Boogaloo Bois movement were among heavily-armed protesters who gathered at the statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. But the men—who are part of a loosely organized extremist group that wants to overthrow the US government—said they were there for a long-planned gun rights rally.

Meanwhile in Michigan, about two dozen people—some carrying rifles—protested outside the statehouse in Lansing, as police watched on.

A similarly small group of about a dozen protesters, a few armed with rifles, stood outside the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Outside Pennsylvania's capitol in Harrisburg, one outgoing President Donald Trump supporter noted the poor turn-out.

More protests are expected on Wednesday, when Biden will officially be sworn into office, replacing Trump as president.

Much of Washington DC has been locked down ahead of the inauguration.