Armenian MP: Residents of Armenia's border regions need to be armed

Residents of Armenia’s border regions need to be armed. This is what independent deputy Sergey Bagratyan said during today’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia.
Bagratyan particularly stated that he will be submitting a relevant bill that will make it possible to arm residents of borderline settlements.
According to him, residents must undergo relevant military training so that they are able to at least psychologically overcome the current tense situation in case of emergence of a need for self-defense. “Citizens, particularly those who live near the border, lack protection so long as Armenia faces a problem with border security,” Bagratyan stated.