Russian FM speaks on Karabakh issue, Armenia health minister may be dismissed, 18.01.20 digest

Baku says over 2,500 soldiers were killed during Karabakh clashes

Armenia deputy PM receives Renco S.p.A. CEO, 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant to be built in Yerevan

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

Japanese PM promises to host Olympics as proof of human victory over COVID-19

Armenia ex-health minister appointed PM's chief of staff

Armenia health minister sacked

Armenia official: Death-penalty-abolishing protocol ratification will strengthen country's collaboration with UN

Armenian human rights activist: Constitutional order is violated in Armenia

Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement

Armenia setting up Anti-Corruption Committee

Armenia parliament majority faction blocks draft statement demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation

Armenia to set fine for obstructing work of tax inspector

Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh

Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia

Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker

Lavrov: Karabakh status issue was knowingly not included in November 9 statement

Armenia making it easier for judges to be nominated for chairperson of chamber of Cassation Court

Samsung Electronics vice president sentenced to 2.5 years for bribery

Lavrov on Armenia-Azerbaijan talks: Issue of POWs has indeed been discussed

Armenian MP: Residents of Armenia's border regions need to be armed

Karabakh FM receives ARF-D representatives

China likens Mike Pompeo to a 'praying mantis'

Armenia PM has new assistant

Erdogan's summer palace to cost $ 85.5 million

Lavrov on Karabakh issue: No secret attachments in November 9, January 11 statements

Armenia diplomat: Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan does not adhere to EU Council calls

Armenia ombudsman addresses letter to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia defense minister visits parliament, no information about topics during talks with parliamentary committee chair

Armenia health minister to be sacked

Armenia President to soon be discharged from hospital

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader: Dissolve the parliament and let’s go for snap elections!

Russia MOD: Length of safe public roads is increasing in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia State Revenue Committee employees to receive 400 weapons

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: PM Pashinyan once again "bowed " before Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Russia TV program reflects on recent Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Moscow

Deputy economy minister: Armenia exported about 3,000 tons more fresh fruits, vegetables than previous year

Erdogan tries to break out of isolation, forging relations with EU

FBI to check 25,000 National Guard troops in connection with Trump's inauguration

8 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Karabakh

Biden administration to have another American Armenian official

Biden to wait for advice from his advisers on providing confidential information to Trump

Armenian opposition MP: Authorities making statements that may hurt Armenia's interests

Two Armenia collector coins are issued

S. Korea president calls on Biden administration to learn from Trump's failure with N. Korea

90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia National Assembly has new MP

Artsakh emergency service: One of 3 fallen soldiers found Sunday is identified

Washington beefs up security ahead of Biden inauguration

Armenia parliament regular sessions kick off

More than 3.5mn in UK already vaccinated against coronavirus

Brazil state petitions to court to register Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus

France calls on Russia, US to maintain their leverage on arms control

Armenia ex-PM: Situation is unprecedentedly bad according to unofficial figures

Zakharova comments on Biden adviser's demand for Navalny's release

European Council head: Navalny detainment is unacceptable

Iran threatens US with legal action for harassing its diplomats

Alexei Navalny is arrested

First country where Biden will visit as US President is known

Plane carrying Navalny lands at Moscow airport

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan president speaks of Armenians with open threats of genocie

France opposes alliance policy towards China

Armenia ex-ambassador: PM Pashinyan, gang shall be punished

CNN: Biden plans to sign executive order on rejoining Paris climate accord on first day in office as US President

Armenia is 11th in 2021 Safety Index by Country

Chancellor announces strict COVID-19 quarantine extension in Austria until February 7

MFA spokeswoman says Russia preparing for dialogue with new US administration

13 people in Israel suffer facial paralysis after getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Alexei Navalny arrives in Moscow from Berlin

European Commission spokesman: Positive messages from Turkey must be reinforced by concrete steps

Zakharova: Russia plans to respond to free speech violations US

Russia MFA spokesperson comments on Germany response on Alexei Navalny

Missing resident of Armenia’s Kotayk is found dead in Aragatsotn canal

G7 summit to take place in UK on June 11-13

Singapore tightens country’s entry rules due to coronavirus

Homeland Party of Armenia: Fellow party member is apprehended illegally

Turkey, Azerbaijan to conduct military exercises

Germany FM says those vaccinated against COVID-19 should be given benefits

Two female Afghanistan Supreme Court judges are killed in Kabul

Russia cargo ship sinks off coast of Turkey

President: IVF state program has been re-launched in Artsakh

US Democratic Party governors accuse Trump administration of misleading about coronavirus vaccine stockpile

Media: FBI investigating foreign governments’ involvement in Capitol riots

Opposition’s civil disobedience car rally ends at Republic Square of Yerevan

Expert: COVID-19 quarantine had to be extended so as not to overload Armenia security, healthcare system

President: Overall electricity restored in Artsakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 3 fallen soldiers found during search

France calls on US, Iran to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Earthquake hits Georgia

Tallest and large national flag is raised in Armenia

Man arrested after attempting to break into Capitol Hill

Car rally of civil disobedience being held in Yerevan

ABC: Giuliani announces his involvement as lawyer in Trump impeachment case

351 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

"Inauguration" ceremony to be held for Biden's dog

Stepantsminda-Lars highway leading to Armenia closed due to risk of avalanche

Pence calls on Biden administration to have "eternal vigilance" in US relations with China

About 50,000 displaced persons return to Artsakh from Armenia

Tunisia PM announces change in Cabinet makeup