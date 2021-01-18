News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.19
EUR
629.92
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian MP: Residents of Armenia's border regions need to be armed
Armenian MP: Residents of Armenia's border regions need to be armed
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Residents of Armenia’s border regions need to be armed. This is what independent deputy Sergey Bagratyan said during today’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Bagratyan particularly stated that he will be submitting a relevant bill that will make it possible to arm residents of borderline settlements.

According to him, residents must undergo relevant military training so that they are able to at least psychologically overcome the current tense situation in case of emergence of a need for self-defense. “Citizens, particularly those who live near the border, lack protection so long as Armenia faces a problem with border security,” Bagratyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku says over 2,500 soldiers were killed during Karabakh clashes
The work is underway to search for and identify missing servicemen...
 Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that...
 Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement
A total of 73 MPs from the majority My Step faction voted against putting this matter on the agenda...
 Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh
In all the agreements, first of all, in the November 9 statement, the parties agree to ensure the link between Armenia and Karabakh through the Lachin corridor…
 Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia
As far as I understand, Karabakh's independence has not been recognized by anyone…
 Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker
Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos