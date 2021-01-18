Armenia setting up Anti-Corruption Committee

Armenia is setting up an Anti-Corruption Committee, and all appointments to positions, including top positions will be made through an open competition. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said during a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on the Anti-Corruption Committee and related laws held as part of today’s session of the National Assembly.
According to the minister, unlike other investigative bodies, there will be stricter requirements and restrictions for members of the Anti-Corruption Committee.
“Pursuant to the 2019 Anti-Corruption Strategy, the Government of Armenia has adopted a decision on setting up one Anti-Corruption Committee,” he said, adding that, as a result, several structures that used to deal with the fight against corruption and counterinfluence within the scope of their powers will start laying off workers.
The minister said the Committee will have up to 150 workers, including no more than 30 investigators and 60 officers.
The Government has allocated AMD 8,203,000 for setting up the Anti-Corruption Committee, and the amount will be spent between 2021 and 2023.