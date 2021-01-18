Armenia Ambassador to US to attend Joe Biden's Inauguration

Ambassador of Armenia to the United States of America Varuzhan Nersesyan will attend the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden to be held on January 20 at Capitol Hill. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.
The heads of other states haven’t been invited to the Inauguration, and only the heads of representations of foreign countries in the United States will be attending the event. The procedure for the Inauguration prohibits the attendance of the heads of other countries (only ambassadors are allowed to attend).
Trump has announced that he isn't planning to attend the Inauguration.