Armenia premier: Our healthcare system is still far from what we picture

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Health of Armenia and introduced the newly appointed minister, Anahit Avanesyan, to the ministry staff.
First, the PM thanked outgoing health minister Arsen Torosyan for his work in this capacity. "Since 2018, large-scale reforms have been implemented in the field," Pashinyan added in particular.
Also, Pashinyan noted that 2020 was a year of great trials for Armenia, especially for the healthcare sector, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
According to the PM, the Armenian government has honorably withstood the COVID-19 pandemic and, by international standards, still has a manageable respective situation.
"Of course, the next much more severe ordeal was the war, and it continues to be so. Unfortunately, we also have a task of identification of [dead] bodies. In some respects, we had some difficulties here, too, but now we can again say with satisfaction that this work also has gained a very acceptable pace," said the PM.
Referring to Anahit Avanesyan's appointment as new health minister of Armenia, Pashinyan recalled that she had held the post of First Deputy Minister of Health until now, and therefore she already is a member of the "team." "The change taking place has the following meaning that we continue to trust that team, and in this case, Mrs. Avanesyan will lead it," the premier added.
Summing up, Nikol Pashinyan added: "In many places, the activity and quality of our healthcare system is still far from what we picture and dream of, and of course, we must work in this direction. But in general, it should be noted that, in general, the healthcare system [of Armenia] has fulfilled its tasks, especially in the crisis year of 2020. (…). I hope that the pace of reforms that exists in the healthcare system will at least be maintained—and will even increase."