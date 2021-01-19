News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Azerbaijanis murder 44-year-old Armenian captive and bury him in Karabakh's Hadrut
Azerbaijanis murder 44-year-old Armenian captive and bury him in Karabakh's Hadrut
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The 44-year-old man from Hadrut Province of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who was found dead yesterday in the territories of Artsakh that are now under the control of Azerbaijan was the son of Sasha Karakhanyan, who is from Hadrut and had returned about a month ago after being in captivity.

Vrezh Karakhanyan, Sasha Karakhanyan’s grandson, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the body of his uncle Arsen Karakhanyan was found by people who were conducting a search in Hadrut. Azerbaijanis had murdered Arsen and buried him in one of the villages of Hadrut.

Arsen’s family definitely found out that he was a captive on January 6 when the Azerbaijanis disseminated a video of him on social networks.

Resident of Hadrut Sasha Karakhanyan was captured from his home in October and returned to the homeland along with 44 persons about a month ago. The family didn’t have any news from Arsen and assumed that he was a captive, after which they saw the video on the Internet and became convinced that he had been captured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: No incidents reported along border’s line of contact with Azerbaijan
The stable operative situation continued to be maintained…
 Armenia Ombudsman talks about return of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan with German Ambassador
The parties also discussed issues related to...
 2 rescuers who were wounded after mine explosion in Armenia's Syunik Province not in grave condition, have fractures
As reported earlier, today at around...
 Aliyev appoints his special representatives in Nagorno-Karabakh
The representation is under the...
 2 rescuers wounded after mine explodes during search for bodies in Armenia's Syunik Province
The wounded received medical aid...
 Armenian official: There will be 2 employment programs for Karabakh citizens in Armenia
The deputy minister also mentioned that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos