MP, Armenia PM's brother-in-law doesn't know how Anna Hakobyan left for Moscow

Yes, Anna Hakobyan is in Moscow with her two daughters. Hrachya Hakobyan, an MP of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and brother-in-law of PM Nikol Pashinyan, stated this in a talk with reporters in the parliament on Wednesday. He also refuted the news that Ashot Pashinyan has also departed with them.

“When the Telegram channel reported the news, since I knew that Anna Hakobyan had left for Moscow with her two daughters and the Telegram channel caused uproar by stating that Ashot Pashinyan is also with them since there was a young man taking items from the car, I called Ashot Pashinyan on the phone and asked him where he was, to which he said he was at home.

This is a personal visit. There is no and can’t be any issue related to citizenship, and they aren’t looking for a house. It’s really ridiculous when people in Armenia say Anna Hakobyan and her two daughters have gone to Moscow to choose a house,” he said.

When asked how Anna Hakobyan managed to depart when entry into the Russian Federation is prohibited, Hrachya Hakobyan said the following: “I don’t know how the personal visit was organized. If there are points that need to be crossed, perhaps they crossed those points and entered the country.”