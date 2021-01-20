Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington (LIVE)

Joe Biden's inauguration has kicked off Wednesday marking the start of his first term in office, which he intends to devote to uniting the country, fighting the COVID-19, and improving the economy that has suffered from the pandemic.
Biden will be sworn in by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, a former Senator from California, will also be sworn in. She will become the first woman in US history to hold a vice-presidency.
Ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, the FBI checked 25,000 National Guard personnel sent to Washington to ensure the safety of this event, Voice of America reported.
12 military personnel were suspended from participation in the mission to ensure the security of the inauguration ceremony, the Pentagon said.
Bridges to the city from Virginia are closed as well.
Thousands of National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers are deployed throughout the area to prevent further violence.
Despite security concerns, Biden plans to hold the inauguration ceremony at a traditional location.