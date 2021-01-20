News
Zarif calls on US and Europe to stop supplying weapons to region
Zarif calls on US and Europe to stop supplying weapons to region
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif says the United States, France and several other European countries need to stop supplying their weapons to the region, IRNA reported.

According to him, the problem for the region is that weapons worth hundreds of billions of dollars are being supplied to the region which has turned the region into a depot for gunpowder.

“If France and the United States want to talk about the situation regarding arms in the region, they must first stop selling 25% of the world’s weapons to the region. I don’t think those who sell weapons worth $100,000,000,000 to our region will stop this inhuman sale,” Zarif said.
