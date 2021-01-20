Joe Biden: Democracy has prevailed

This is a great nation, we are good people — this is what US President Joe Biden stated in his inaugural address today.
He recalled that there is a lot to fix and rebuild in the country. “History, faith and reason show the way,” he said.
Biden stated that disagreement must not lead to disunion and assured that he intends to be a President for all Americans. “We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace,” he said. “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America,” Biden added. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy. Democracy has prevailed,” Biden said.
The 46th US President stated stinging inequity and systemic racism as some of the issues that need to be solved.
After the Inauguration, Biden and Harris will attend the wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, after which Biden will sign a number of decrees and other presidential orders.