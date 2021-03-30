News
News
Thailand loses about 1.45 million tourism Jobs
Thailand loses about 1.45 million tourism Jobs
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Thailand loses about 1.45 million tourism jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, AFP reported.

Tourism is a key driver of Thailand's growth, which typically accounts for 11-12% of gross domestic product. Before the pandemic, tourism had 4.5 million jobs, employing about 38 million people.

This year, 3 million foreign tourists may arrive in the country as part of plans to end quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19.

From July, vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Phuket without a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Strict entry requirements to Thailand have helped reduce COVID-19 infection rates, but have had a detrimental effect on tourism.

Last year, only 6.7 million foreign tourists visited the country, up from nearly 40 million in 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
