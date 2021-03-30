News
Armen Sarkissian: Armenia could have avoided the war
Armen Sarkissian: Armenia could have avoided the war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia could have avoided the war. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with the Russian RBK TV.

“I think Armenia could have avoided the war. I have been a diplomat for thirty years and have met with the leaders of various countries, and it seems to me that it is always possible to find paths to solve such problems without hostilities. After all, in the case of Nagorno-Karabakh, after the first war in Nagorno-Karabakh, there was an organization that was dealing with the solution to the issue, that is, the OSCE Minsk Group. There was a mechanism for dialogue and communication. However, if we look at it from Armenia’s perspective and the country’s mistakes, we Armenians believed in what we wanted to believe once again instead of strengthening Nagorno-Karabakh’s defensibility, creating more modern military infrastructures and making Nagorno-Karabakh economically more effective. We Armenians thought the war was over and the issue was solved, but it was far from being solved, especially since Azerbaijan was constantly talking about the future war.”

Sarkissian also talked about Armenia of the 21st century, stating that there is the real Armenia which we talk about and the virtual Armenia that is hinged on new technologies.
Հայերեն and Русский
