Armenia Tavush Province governor to be sacked

Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Chobanyan will be relieved of his post, as reported on the official website of the Government of Armenia. Chobanyan’s dismissal is on the government’s agenda for tomorrow’s session.
The media are spreading news that Chobanyan will be appointed Minister of High Technologies and Industry to replace Hakob Arshakyan, who resigned today. Arshakyan’s resignation was expected after his incident with journalist Paylak Pahradyan whom the minister hit with his fist.
Chobanyan graduated from the Faculty of History at Yerevan State University and went on to study at the Management School of Armenia.