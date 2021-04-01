Armenia PM: Budget revenues are overfulfilled by 20bn drams

YEREVAN. – According to the data of the first quarter, the state budget revenues were overfulfilled by more than 20 billion drams, and according to the data of the first quarter and the data of March, separately, trade has recorded a considerable increase. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"The amount of trade increased by more than 8 percent in the first quarter; in March, the growth was more than 20 percent. The tax revenues of the budget have overfulfilled the planned by 22.3 billion drams. According to the results of the first quarter, the Ministry of Finance proposes that we increase the projection for state budget revenues by 40 billion drams. These are quite good indicators for the crisis, post-war year," Pashinyan added.