Thursday
April 01
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

At present, 18 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 4,619 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 608 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,492 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,067  coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
