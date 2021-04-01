Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 18 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 4,619 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 608 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,492 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,067 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.