Armenia premier: High-tech minister Hakob Arshakyan is resigning

YEREVAN. – I would like to inform that high-tech industry minister Hakob Arshakyan is leaving his post and Mr. [Hayk] Chobanyan will be appointed Minister in his stead. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia., thanking Arshakyan for the work done and noting that Arshakyan did a good job.
"I want to thank Mr. Chobanyan as the [next] Minister of High-Tech Industry. But before that, Mr. Chobanyan, we must dismiss you from the post of provincial governor of Tavush," Pashinyan stated.
Subsequently, Chobanyan was unanimously dismissed from the aforesaid position.