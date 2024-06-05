News
Armenia defense minister attends HEMUS 2024 international exhibition opening ceremony in Bulgaria (PHOTOS) 
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the sidelines of his working visit to Bulgaria, the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Wednesday attended the HEMUS 2024 international exhibition, which has opened in Plovdiv.

Also, Papikyan was on hand at the official opening ceremony of this exhibition, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, Minister Papikyan toured the exhibition pavilions, reviewed the displayed weaponry exhibits, and engaged in discussions with the heads and representatives of various military industry companies.
