Wednesday
June 05
Unique vintage 1977 Porsche 911S coupe with modern tuning is up for auction
Unique vintage 1977 Porsche 911S coupe with modern tuning is up for auction
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

A remarkable backdated 1977 Porsche 911S Coupe with a twin-plug 3.2L engine is set to turn heads at the upcoming auction on Bring A Trailer, reports Motorious.

This meticulously restored and modified vehicle, currently offered in the US state of Oregon on dealer consignment, showcases the craftsmanship of Scott Longballa and a team of specialists, making it a standout example for Porsche enthusiasts.

Acquired by the current owner in 2019, this Porsche underwent an extensive multi-year build completed in 2024.

The 915 five-speed manual transaxle was rebuilt in 2023,

RSR-style 15-inch Fuchs wheels, refinished by Harvey Weidman, add a touch of classic elegance to the vehicle's exterior.

This unique Porsche 911S boasts also a 100-liter fuel tank, stainless-steel brake lines, aluminum front brake calipers, and Porterfield brake pads.
