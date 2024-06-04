BMW updates 3-series

BMW has improved its 3-series sedan and station wagon, reports Motor.ru.

The family of the third series underwent a planned transformation. The main visual changes were made to the interior, but the chassis was also modified, and the battery capacity of the hybrid versions was increased. In addition, new colors have been added to the palette, the quality of the interior has been improved, and a new design of 19-inch wheels has been offered. The updated 3-series sedan and station wagon will hit the assembly line in July and will be produced at BMW plants in Germany, Mexico, and China.

The exterior of this car can be distinguished by new colors—metallic grey and blue—and additional 19-inch BMW Individual Y-look wheels.

There are more changes inside, and the most notable of them is the optimized interface of the multimedia system, which now runs on the BMW 8.5 operating system. This enables the control of some functions, including climate control and heated and ventilated seats, to be transferred from the buttons to the screen. The ventilation deflectors have been changed, and there are new colors for the atmospheric suspension, which can now respond with a gentle pulsation to an open door or an incoming call. In addition to all of the above, the updated 3-series has a D-shaped steering wheel.

For the 2025 model year, the range of engines for the sedan and station wagon has four gasoline and four diesel units. The 2.0-liter engines range in power from 150 to 286 horsepower and are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Both gasoline and diesel engines are equipped with a 48-volt starter-generator, which provides a short-term increase in power of 11 horsepower.

In addition to mild hybrid options, there's also a plug-in hybrid 330e with xDrive all-wheel drive. The installation includes a gasoline "four" and an electric motor, which develop a total of 292 horsepower. The hybrid battery capacity is 19.5 kWh, which is almost twice the capacity of the pre-update model. The sedan goes 85-101 kilometers on pure electricity, and the all-wheel drive 330e xDrive station wagon—84-91.

The updated BMW 3-series for the European market will be assembled at the Munich plant, the US version—in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and the Chinese version—in Shenyang in partnership with Brilliance. Production will begin in July, so the new product could reach dealers in the fall.