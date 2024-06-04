News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
BMW updates 3-series
BMW updates 3-series
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

BMW has improved its 3-series sedan and station wagon, reports Motor.ru.

The family of the third series underwent a planned transformation. The main visual changes were made to the interior, but the chassis was also modified, and the battery capacity of the hybrid versions was increased. In addition, new colors have been added to the palette, the quality of the interior has been improved, and a new design of 19-inch wheels has been offered. The updated 3-series sedan and station wagon will hit the assembly line in July and will be produced at BMW plants in Germany, Mexico, and China.

The exterior of this car can be distinguished by new colors—metallic grey and blue—and additional 19-inch BMW Individual Y-look wheels.

There are more changes inside, and the most notable of them is the optimized interface of the multimedia system, which now runs on the BMW 8.5 operating system. This enables the control of some functions, including climate control and heated and ventilated seats, to be transferred from the buttons to the screen. The ventilation deflectors have been changed, and there are new colors for the atmospheric suspension, which can now respond with a gentle pulsation to an open door or an incoming call. In addition to all of the above, the updated 3-series has a D-shaped steering wheel.

For the 2025 model year, the range of engines for the sedan and station wagon has four gasoline and four diesel units. The 2.0-liter engines range in power from 150 to 286 horsepower and are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Both gasoline and diesel engines are equipped with a 48-volt starter-generator, which provides a short-term increase in power of 11 horsepower.

In addition to mild hybrid options, there's also a plug-in hybrid 330e with xDrive all-wheel drive. The installation includes a gasoline "four" and an electric motor, which develop a total of 292 horsepower. The hybrid battery capacity is 19.5 kWh, which is almost twice the capacity of the pre-update model. The sedan goes 85-101 kilometers on pure electricity, and the all-wheel drive 330e xDrive station wagon—84-91.

The updated BMW 3-series for the European market will be assembled at the Munich plant, the US version—in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and the Chinese version—in Shenyang in partnership with Brilliance. Production will begin in July, so the new product could reach dealers in the fall.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar sold at auction for $2,205,000
This unique model has legendary characteristics such as a blistering 2.5-second 0-60 acceleration time and a claimed top speed of over 300 mph (about 483 km)...
 Cadillac unveils Optiq, powerful new battery electric vehicle
It boasts an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack providing 300 miles of estimated range…
 Nissan warns owners of 84,000 older cars not to drive them due to risk of exploding air bag inflators
The urgent request comes after one person in a Nissan was killed by an exploding front-passenger inflator, and as many as 58 people were injured since 2015…
 Rare Ferrari to be auctioned off
Only ten of them were built in the early 1990s...
 Kia unveils EV3 electric crossover with futuristic design, high-tech interior
It will go on sale in South Korea in July 2024, and in Europe—a little later
 Porsche gives some details on new 911 model with hybrid engine
It completed one lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:16.934 minutes…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos