Requiem Service for Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan to be held at Yerevan sport-concert complex
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

To organize the Requiem Service and funeral for hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Knight of the “Golden Eagle” Order, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) properly, the inter-agency commission, set up upon the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, informs that the Requiem Service for the legendary military commander will take place on April 2 at 6 p.m. at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that a religious ceremony will be held on April 3 at 11 a.m. at the St. John’s Church in Yerevan.

Upon the desire that Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan expressed in his living years, he will be buried at the family cemetery in Davitashen district on April 3 at 1 p.m.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
