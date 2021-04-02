News
Armenia armed forces chief: We could have lost Artsakh completely if we had not learned lessons from April 2016 war
Armenia armed forces chief: We could have lost Artsakh completely if we had not learned lessons from April 2016 war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Today we mourn and are proud of our brave servicemen who, while performing a task, were martyred for the homeland during the four-day April war and the 44-day war. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told this to reporters Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon.

Referring to the lessons learned from the four-day war in April 2016, he said: "Of course, if we had not learned lessons from the April [war], this 44-day war [last fall] would have had a different outcome and within other timeframes. First, we could have lost Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] completely. Second, it could have been done within 15-20 days."

Davtyan stressed that the four-day war in April 2016 was actually military operations, and according to the classical assessment, it cannot be described as a war.

To note, the April four-day war began on April 2, 2016.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
