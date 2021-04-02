News
Armenia army chief on use of Iskander missiles: I cannot say anything
Armenia army chief on use of Iskander missiles: I cannot say anything
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – In general, the situation in the region is quite tense. There is relative stability on our borders, incidents as such are almost non-existent, but the general tension that exists continues, and it affects both the border service and our overall daily life. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told this to reporters Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon.

He did not wish to comment on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Armenia should reconsider its position on the countries of the region, including Turkey. "The chief of the General Staff does not comment on what the Prime Minister says," Davtyan noted.

And asked whether the Iskander missiles were used by the Armenian side during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, he responded: "I cannot say anything because it is not subject to publication."

To note, PM Pashinyan had stated that the Iskander was used in Shushi town, but it had exploded by solely 10 percent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
