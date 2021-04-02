News
One dollar exceeds AMD 533 mark in Armenia
One dollar exceeds AMD 533 mark in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 533.17/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.03 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 628.02 (up by AMD 3.39), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 737.59 (up by AMD 4.89), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 416.8, AMD 29,587.62 and AMD 20,553.03, respectively.    
Հայերեն and Русский
