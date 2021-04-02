Armenia 2nd President's attorney demands that court terminate criminal prosecution

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hayk Alumyan demanded that the court terminate criminal prosecution against his client.
The attorney presented the essence of his motion for termination of criminal prosecution during today’s court hearing and added that consideration of the remaining demands for change of pre-trial measure and apology from the investigators is at the court’s discretion. Alumyan stressed that there is no crime since the Constitutional Court has declared Article 300.1, under which Kocharyan is charged, unconstitutional.
In response to a specifying question regarding the pre-trial measure, the attorney said the defense is filing a motion for annulment or at least multiple reduction of the amount of pledge.
Attorneys Aram Vardevanyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan joined the motion, and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan’s attorney Erik Aleksanyan filed a similar motion for his client.