Another earthquake reported in Armenia

YEREVAN. – A magnitude-1.9 earthquake was registered Saturday in Armenia, at 1:03pm local time, 4 km northeast of Shorzha town in Gegharkunik Province, and 10 km beneath the surface. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The seismic activity measured magnitude 2 to 3 at the epicenter.
The tremor was felt in Shorzha village of Gegharkunik—and with a magnitude of 2.
As reported earlier, a magnitude-2.2 earthquake was registered Saturday in Armenia, at 12:15pm local time, 8 km south of Dastakert town of Syunik Province.