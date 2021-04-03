News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Another earthquake reported in Armenia
Another earthquake reported in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A magnitude-1.9 earthquake was registered Saturday in Armenia, at 1:03pm local time, 4 km northeast of Shorzha town in Gegharkunik Province, and 10 km beneath the surface. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The seismic activity measured magnitude 2 to 3 at the epicenter.

The tremor was felt in Shorzha village of Gegharkunik—and with a magnitude of 2.

As reported earlier, a magnitude-2.2 earthquake was registered Saturday in Armenia, at 12:15pm local time, 8 km south of Dastakert town of Syunik Province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Quake recorded in Armenia
It measured magnitude 2 to 3 at the epicenter…
 Earthquake hits Azerbaijan
The second Magnitude 3 earthquake took...
 Powerful earthquake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued
In the country’s northeast coast…
 Strong quake hits Greece
The strike took place at 14.57 local time...
 Quake hits Turkey’s Igdir, also felt in Yerevan
It measured magnitude 5 at the epicenter…
 Earthquake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia
It measured magnitude 5 to 6 at the epicenter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos