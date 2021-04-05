Catholicos of All Armenians is at Yerevan military pantheon

YEREVAN. – The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, is at Yerablur Military Pantheon.
He will preside over a requiem service in memory of the soldiers who died in the four-day war in April 2016.
Before that, however, he is laying flowers on the graves of these soldiers.
On the night of April 1-2, 2016, the Azerbaijani army launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), using virtually all types of equipment in its arsenal.
From April 2 to 5, battles took place along the entire line of contact.
The war ended in the afternoon of April 5 with an agreement signed in Moscow.