News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians is at Yerevan military pantheon
Catholicos of All Armenians is at Yerevan military pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, is at Yerablur Military Pantheon.

He will preside over a requiem service in memory of the soldiers who died in the four-day war in April 2016.

Before that, however, he is laying flowers on the graves of these soldiers.

On the night of April 1-2, 2016, the Azerbaijani army launched a large-scale offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), using virtually all types of equipment in its arsenal.

From April 2 to 5, battles took place along the entire line of contact.

The war ended in the afternoon of April 5 with an agreement signed in Moscow.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements
As a rule, the detected ammunition will be...
 Expert: Cluster munitions found and destroyed in one of Armenia's villages in February
Hakhnazaryan clarified that the...
 Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman
His staff has documented them in order to submit them to the relevant international organizations…
 President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen
Senior Lieutenants Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan…
 Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh
The press service also stated that...
 Landmine explosions in Karabakh occupied territories kill 20 Azerbaijanis
Ever since November 10 last year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos