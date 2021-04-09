News
Friday
April 09
News
Armenian POWs’ relatives block roads in Shirak Province
Armenian POWs’ relatives block roads in Shirak Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The relatives of the captive Armenians in Azerbaijan on Friday morning blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway at an intersection in Shirak Province of Armenia.

They demand from the authorities a clear answer as to why the aforesaid POWs did not return to Armenia Thursday night, about which was announced in advance.

They added that the motorways of Jajur and Ashotsk villages are closed off, too.

"We will stay here until they [the authorities] bring the children [back]," they said.

Another one added that the matter was about the 54 captives from Shirak Province and they should all be brought back.

These servicemen were captured by Azerbaijan in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on December 16, 2020.

It was reported Thursday that Armenian POWs were being brought from Azerbaijan on board a plane, but their number was not mentioned. Later it became clear that the said plane had arrived in Yerevan, but without any POWs. The office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan had stated that the return of these captives was being postponed again because Azerbaijan was not fulfilling point 8 of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement, which is a gross violation of the post-war humanitarian process.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
