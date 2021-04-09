News
Parents of missing Azerbaijani servicemen demand meeting with State Security Service chief
Parents of missing Azerbaijani servicemen demand meeting with State Security Service chief
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The parents of Azerbaijanis who were declared missing during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh demand a meeting with Head of the State Security Service Ali Nagiyev

“Two bodies were found and transferred after the previous meeting. We hope there is progress after this meeting,” one of the parents said. The parents say the search efforts aren’t being organized properly. One of the parents said it is necessary to search for their children in not only the conflict zone, but also Armenia since they are captives.

Based on the data provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, as of January 2021, 64 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
