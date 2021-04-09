Armenia ex-PM: Erdogan and Aliyev will give Nikol Pashinyan money ahead of elections, he will distribute funds

I’m certain that Erdogan and Aliyev will give Nikol Pashinyan money ahead of the elections, and he will distribute the funds. This is what former Prime Minister of Armenia Hrant Bagratyan said during today’s press conference.
“There must not be any election. Pashinyan must resign before the elections. If these elections are held, they will imply the end of Armenia since there will be confusion after the elections. Aliyev or Erdogan might bring in troops here in order to stabilize the situation. There will be horrible events,” he said.
Touching upon the war, Bagratyan said the government didn’t let the army fight. “Aliyev agreed to a ceasefire when it seemed that Stepanakert was already Azerbaijan’s. He didn’t even have armored vehicles. Armenian soldiers destroyed 500 of the 1,200 units and killed 18,000 Azerbaijani soldiers,” he added.