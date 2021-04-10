News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene
Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shooting took place in Yerevan. SHAMSHYAN.com reports.

At around 21:20, a signal was received at the operational department of the Yerevan police that there was a shooting in the Kilikia quarter.

As the photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the scene of the incident, a man was hospitalized.

Police and investigators found traces similar to blood, spent cartridges at the store located on the street, and a fired bullet in the store. The police and the investigation department establish the identity of the victim.

Materials are being prepared on the fact of what happened in the investigation department of Malatia of the Yerevan Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals
Police and investigators also detected a...
 Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager
Later, it was clarified that the...
 Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives
And he blinded their mother because…
 Spanish police arrest 100 smugglers transporting drugs from Morocco by speedboat
The gang loaded their boats with drugs and sailed across the Mediterranean...
 North Carolina house party shooting: 3 people killed
When the officers arrived, they found seven victims...
 Police officer dies after incident near US Capitol
As reported earlier, the U.S. Capitol complex was...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos