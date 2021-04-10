Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene

Shooting took place in Yerevan. SHAMSHYAN.com reports.
At around 21:20, a signal was received at the operational department of the Yerevan police that there was a shooting in the Kilikia quarter.
As the photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the scene of the incident, a man was hospitalized.
Police and investigators found traces similar to blood, spent cartridges at the store located on the street, and a fired bullet in the store. The police and the investigation department establish the identity of the victim.
Materials are being prepared on the fact of what happened in the investigation department of Malatia of the Yerevan Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.