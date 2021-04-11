News
Sunday
April 11
News
Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend next Saturday’s funeral of Prince Philip to make space for as many family members as possible under pandemic rules, his Downing Street office said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said.
“The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday.” 


 
