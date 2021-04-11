PM Pashinyan is now de facto traitor, nation-destroyer, says Armenia ex-deputy defense minister

Fanaticism is destructive everywhere and in everything. Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia, Artak Zakaryan, wrote this on his Facebook.
"Fanaticism makes a person blind and brainless. (…). The [PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] fanaticism, as a rule, embodies people who are lost, thoughtless, religious sect-belonging, poorly educated, spoiled by fake Western ‘upbringing,’ anti-nationalist, LGBT, stateless-type, dignity-awareness lacking, not enjoying respect in the entourage, extremely fixated, guided by the instinct of fear, and able to flee. This is not really a big mass, but the danger of fanaticism is not in its being big or small, but in its existence.
All the fanatics of the world have only destroyed, just as Nikol's fanaticism is destroying Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and Armenia.
Nikol is now a de facto traitor and nation-destroyer; there is no need to prove this politically because only fools do not realize it. But Nikol would not have been a traitor and nation-destroyer if it were not for fanaticism and fanatics; there is no need to prove this either," Zakaryan added in particular.