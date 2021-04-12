News
PM: Armenia attaches importance to partnership with Vietnam
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Pham Minh Chinh on his election as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Pashinyan’s message notes that Armenia attaches importance to partnership with Vietnam.

Also, the Armenian premier expressed confidence that during Pham Minh Chinh’s tenure as Prime Minister, Armenia-Vietnam relations will continue to develop and expand for the benefit of both peoples and countries.
