PM: Armenia attaches importance to partnership with Vietnam

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Pham Minh Chinh on his election as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
Pashinyan’s message notes that Armenia attaches importance to partnership with Vietnam.
Also, the Armenian premier expressed confidence that during Pham Minh Chinh’s tenure as Prime Minister, Armenia-Vietnam relations will continue to develop and expand for the benefit of both peoples and countries.