Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: Serzh Sargsyan will answer questions about 2018 events very soon

When Nikol declared that it is necessary to set up a commission to lead a probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, we said Nikol wants to hang the Damocles’ sword over Serzh Sargsyan and Bako Sahakyan since the commission had to become a tool to be used within the scope of Nikol’s political persecutions. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told reporters today.

“The Republican Party of Armenia said the aim of that commission was to not only politically repress Serzh Sargsyan, Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking servicemen, but also question the victory that was achieved in April 2016 so that Armenia would be weakened before the next war and the incumbent authorities could say that Armenia lost both the war in April 2016 and the recent war,” Ashotyan said, adding that the incumbent authorities didn’t find any datum that could prove that they were telling the truth.

Ashotyan recalled that Serzh Sargsyan gave a big press conference devoted to the Four-Day Artsakh War in August 2020. “Many people didn’t understand why he was only talking about the Four-Day Artsakh and wanted to know why things turned out the way they did in 2018. Serzh Sargsyan will answer questions about the events of 2018 very soon,” Ashotyan declared, adding that Serzh Sargsyan attached importance to the Four-Day Artsakh War since he felt that a war was going to break out.