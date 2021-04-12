News
Karabakh government developing plan to provide support to those who incurred damages during war
Karabakh government developing plan to provide support to those who incurred damages during war
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today convened a consultation to discuss the plan to provide assistance to natural persons and legal entities that incurred damages as a result of the war (the plan will be jointly launched with the Government of Armenia).

According to the press office of the President of Artsakh, State Minister, Minister of Finance Grigory Martirosyan presented the draft document on the principles for provision of assistance. President Harutyunyan attached importance to the significance of the measure for solutions to residents’ financial issues and restoration of Artsakh’s economy. The President will assign to set up a commission that will develop the procedure and mechanisms for provision of assistance, and the funds will start being allocated in a short period of time.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
