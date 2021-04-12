News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev is photographed against backdrop of own "apotheosis of war" (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev is photographed against backdrop of own "apotheosis of war" (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A “park” of Armenian armored equipment taken as loot has emerged in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

It is located on an area of five hectares.

According to Azerbaijani media, more than two thousand license plates taken by the Azerbaijani army can be seen at the entrance to this “park.” The series ends with the inscription: "Karabakh is Azerbaijan."

At this “park,” which is created to fool the Azerbaijani people, there are also scarecrows with photos of Armenian soldiers, on which the eyes are protruding and blood is dripping.

And Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a graduate of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) and who awards the beheaders of Armenians, has been photographed against this very back drop.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Grove dedicated to memory of freedom fighters of Karabakh war opened in Cyprus
Eleni Theocharous has been standing with...
 Aliyev says Azerbaijan wants to know how Armenia obtained Iskander-M missiles
Baku claims that Iskanders were...
 Preliminary investigation into participation of 2 Arabs as terrorist mercenaries in Karabakh war is over
The Investigative Committee reports that, by...
 Armenia PM's spokesperson has no comment on false information about return of Armenian POWs
Prisoners of war were supposed to...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Top US officials incite Turkey against Russia in Artsakh itself
I am very concerned about the criticism and assessments in connection with Russia by the United States regarding the recent settlements in Artsakh…
 Aliyev will send some POWs to Yerevan during election campaign, says Armenia ex-ruling party official
To raise the popularity rating PM Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos