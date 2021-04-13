Armenia ex-President Kocharyan court session continues

YEREVAN. – The court hearing of the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, continues Tuesday. But there are two defendants left: Kocharyan, and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan.
The two other defendants—former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—are no longer involved in this court process.
During the previous session, the court terminated—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—all defendants’ prosecution under Article 300.1—overthrowing the constitutional order—of the Criminal Code, and Kocharyan, Gevorgyan, Ohanyan, and Khachaturov were acquitted under this article.
However, Kocharyan and Gevorgyan are accused not only of overthrowing the constitutional order.
The former president is charged with taking a bribe of $3 million, allegedly for not obstructing the actions in favor of Silva Hambardzumyanm the sole participant and director of a company; in particular, a deal to sell 100% of the shares of this company for special licenses for subsoil exploration. The money was allegedly transferred in February and May 2008.
And the former deputy PM is accused of taking bribe and money laundering.
To note, all the courts that are examining the matter of releasing Robert Kocharyan on bail have considered the suspicions on this charge as groundless.