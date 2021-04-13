News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan court session continues
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan court session continues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The court hearing of the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, continues Tuesday. But there are two defendants left: Kocharyan, and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan.

The two other defendants—former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—are no longer involved in this court process.

During the previous session, the court terminated—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—all defendants’ prosecution under Article 300.1—overthrowing the constitutional order—of the Criminal Code, and Kocharyan, Gevorgyan, Ohanyan, and Khachaturov were acquitted under this article.

However, Kocharyan and Gevorgyan are accused not only of overthrowing the constitutional order.

The former president is charged with taking a bribe of $3 million, allegedly for not obstructing the actions in favor of Silva Hambardzumyanm the sole participant and director of a company; in particular, a deal to sell 100% of the shares of this company for special licenses for subsoil exploration. The money was allegedly transferred in February and May 2008.

And the former deputy PM is accused of taking bribe and money laundering.

To note, all the courts that are examining the matter of releasing Robert Kocharyan on bail have considered the suspicions on this charge as groundless.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan court hearing rescheduled for May 4
The coronavirus test result of the ex-President is awaited…
 Armenia 2nd President not attending court hearing, waiting for coronavirus test results
Judge Anna Danibekyan informed that...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan
Kocharyan sued the country, too…
 Republican Party of Armenia member on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan
According to him, Nikol Pashinyan probably...
 Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan is acquitted
During the past three years, he spent about 500 days in prison…
 Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed
Commenting on the court’s decision, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos