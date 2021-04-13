Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan court hearing rescheduled for May 4

YEREVAN. – The court session in the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan has been rescheduled for May 4.
Earlier, Hayk Alumyan, an attorney of the ex-President, said that upon medical instructions, Kocharyan had taken a coronavirus test—as there were symptoms, and that there were two infected people around him: his lawyer Aram Vardevanyan, and another person from the former president’s close circle.
If the test result comes back negative, the 14-day quarantine period will end on April 20, inclusive. But if it comes back positive, the next court session shall be scheduled based on the course of Kocharyan’s illness. However, Alumyan asked the court not to schedule the next hearing for April 20.
The prosecution asked the defense to submit a detailed report on the symptoms.
The presiding judge said that she was leaving for vacation as of April 27, and therefore scheduled the next court hearing for May 4.