France Ambassador to Azerbaijan: War is not something to be staged

I fully understand and share the feelings of Armenian society with respect to the opening of the so-called ‘park’ in Baku. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote told reporters today.

The French diplomat stated that he recently visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon. “We see that there are a lot of victims and casualties and that the families are suffering, but it is also a place where there is dignity. War is not something to be staged. Now the priority is to find a solution to the conflict. The primary issue is the return of prisoners of war in accordance with the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 and international humanitarian law, as well as the return of displaced persons, protection of cultural and religious heritage and the restart of constructive dialogue for long-term peace,” the Ambassador emphasized.

Asked if the aggressive rhetoric of the Azerbaijani authorities contributes to the establishment of relations, the Ambassador said the following: “Armenia is dignified after its defeat, and it has to be dignified after victory as well.”