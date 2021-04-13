News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 14
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.43
EUR
617.91
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition MP receives answer from National Security Service regarding Azerbaijan's transfer of money to Armenia in 2018
Opposition MP receives answer from National Security Service regarding Azerbaijan's transfer of money to Armenia in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Yeghiazaryan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A few days ago, I had addressed the National Security Service of Armenia with the hope for disclosure and clarification of details about the transfer of $211,000,000 from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 2018, according to the World Bank’s report.

Today I received a response from the National Security Service stating that the National Security Service can’t take any action…

Such indifference towards the prima facie transfer of an amount from a hostile country to Armenia is strange, to say the least.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos