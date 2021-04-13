Opposition MP receives answer from National Security Service regarding Azerbaijan's transfer of money to Armenia in 2018

Deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Yeghiazaryan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“A few days ago, I had addressed the National Security Service of Armenia with the hope for disclosure and clarification of details about the transfer of $211,000,000 from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 2018, according to the World Bank’s report.
Today I received a response from the National Security Service stating that the National Security Service can’t take any action…
Such indifference towards the prima facie transfer of an amount from a hostile country to Armenia is strange, to say the least.”