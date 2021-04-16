Armenia President Sarkissian is hosted by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia

TBILISI. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Georgia on an official visit, on Friday was hosted—along with his wife, Nouneh Sarkissian—by Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from Tbilisi.

The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia emphasized that the Armenian and Georgian peoples have an age-old history of friendship, in the preservation and continuation of which the Armenian Apostolic and Georgian Orthodox Churches have an important role. He noted that the two churches also play an important role in establishing peace and stability in the region.

President Sarkissian, in turn, conveyed to Ilia II the greetings and best wishes of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. He noted that his current official visit to Georgia is aimed at discussing the development of relations and the prospects for cooperation between the two peoples.

The Armenian President spoke also about the current challenges, noting that these are difficult times for both the world and the region. "Armenia went through the [recent] hell of war, and we lost thousands of young lives. (…). And we must do everything to have a more stable and peaceful region in the future," he added.

The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, for his part, expressed hope that the Armenian people will find the strength to overcome the difficulties. "When it is difficult for Armenia, the Armenian people, it is difficult for us, too," Ilia II said.

Also, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia conveyed his words of blessing to the Armenian people, as well as his warm wishes to the Catholicos of All Armenians.