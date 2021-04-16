News
Armenia President: I was scheduled to visit Javakhk, but couldn't due to COVID-19
Armenia President: I was scheduled to visit Javakhk, but couldn't due to COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

I was scheduled to visit Javakhk, and there was even an initial agreement according to which the President of Georgia and I were going to pay a visit. I still want to visit, but I understand that it’s almost impossible to visit Javakhk due to the coronavirus. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian told Armenian reporters in Tbilisi.

“Since I wouldn't be able to interact with the people face-to-face, I postponed the visit, but I hope to visit as soon as possible and when there is a lower risk of coronavirus infection,” he said.
