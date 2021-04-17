News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose
Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Razm.info continues to publish the names of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war martyrs ever since September 27, 2020, about whom official Armenian sources have not yet announced, although most of them were buried months ago, Razm.info reported.

More than five months have passed since the trilateral statement on the ceasefire, but the official Armenian sources have not published a single list of the Armenian casualties of this war.

Various state agencies regularly publish different and incomplete lists which partly coincide and partly differ; there are repetitions and mistakes, too, on these lists.

The respective numbers provided by officials and government agencies also contradict each other, and ambiguous or vague wordings are often used.

It is also not clear whether these statistics include the fallen residents of Artsakh, especially those killed during the first half of the war.

For five months now, the Razm.info team has been trying to compile a single list of the fallen—and by using open sources. Relatives and acquaintances of the fallen also provide respective information.

They are now working on a separate website about the 44-day war, and this website will include a full list—as much as possible—of the fallen.

Prior to the launch of this new website, however, they have published another 71 names of war casualties about which official Armenian sources have remained silent to this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh
According to Nuland, the...
 Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region
Indeed, Georgia is concerned about...
 Karabakh Defense Army releases list of another 193 Armenian soldiers who fell in the war
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagonro-Karabakh) has...
 Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia should have its own 'black list' and start with Matthew Bryza
Hovhannisyan is certain that the time has come for...
 Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian
"Albeit it is not yet clear to me who and what should be negotiated," added the President…
 Armenia President: Let them return our boys, girls first before talking to Azerbaijan about anything
Sarkissian was also asked whether in his opinion US President Joe Biden will use the word "genocide" in his April 24 message…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos