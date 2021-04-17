Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose

Razm.info continues to publish the names of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war martyrs ever since September 27, 2020, about whom official Armenian sources have not yet announced, although most of them were buried months ago, Razm.info reported.

More than five months have passed since the trilateral statement on the ceasefire, but the official Armenian sources have not published a single list of the Armenian casualties of this war.

Various state agencies regularly publish different and incomplete lists which partly coincide and partly differ; there are repetitions and mistakes, too, on these lists.

The respective numbers provided by officials and government agencies also contradict each other, and ambiguous or vague wordings are often used.

It is also not clear whether these statistics include the fallen residents of Artsakh, especially those killed during the first half of the war.

For five months now, the Razm.info team has been trying to compile a single list of the fallen—and by using open sources. Relatives and acquaintances of the fallen also provide respective information.

They are now working on a separate website about the 44-day war, and this website will include a full list—as much as possible—of the fallen.

Prior to the launch of this new website, however, they have published another 71 names of war casualties about which official Armenian sources have remained silent to this day.