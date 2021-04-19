News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "reasoning" that those captured after Nov. 10 aren't POWs is obscene lie
Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "reasoning" that those captured after Nov. 10 aren't POWs is obscene lie
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The political groups of the Council of Europe discussed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war

The Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has begun, and the political groups have started discussing the issue of Armenian prisoners of war. The Group of Reformists and Democrats of Europe also held a rather heated discussion on Armenian prisoners of war. I presented irrefutable facts regarding the number of Armenian prisoners of war approved by the Red Cross and the European Court of Human Rights, presented facts about the tortures of Armenian prisoners of war and talked about international law and the international conventions under which Azerbaijan is obliged to return the Armenian prisoners of war without preconditions. I also mentioned that Azerbaijan’s “reasoning” that those captured after November 10 are not prisoners of war is a shameful and obscene lie that violates international law, and I called on the Council of Europe to use all of its leverages for the release of Armenian prisoners of war.

The members of the Azerbaijani delegation obviously distorted all norms of international law and stressed again that those captured after November 10 are not prisoners of war and that there must be a legal and court procedure against them and, without any serious counterargument, started saying that their territories have been “seized” and “destroyed” over the past 30 years.

The main discussion on the issue of Armenian prisoners of war will take place tomorrow in the afternoon, and since most of the main political groups share the view that Azerbaijan must immediately fulfill the third Geneva Convention and release all Armenian prisoners of war, I am certain that the discussions will be fruitful.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh official views actions of several deputies of Armenia PM's alliance as misuse of office
Avagyan stated that there is no...
 Armenia missing serviceman's parent: I'll be government officials' nightmare, if my son isn't returned
This is what one of the...
 Karabakh emergency situations service on news about Azerbaijanis entering Stepanakert and making purchases
Azerbaijanis can’t enter Stepanakert and...
 Armenia parliament majority member: There are at least 3-4 options for unblocking roads
The Prime Minister spoke about the impossibility of giving [Azerbaijan] a corridor via [Armenia’s] Zangezur…
 Armenia ruling bloc MP: You must either make the enemy manageable or destroy it
We have destroyed it as much as possible in this war…
 Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday
The matter was entered into the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos