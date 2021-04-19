Turkish journalist sentenced to 10 months in prison for insulting religious values

A Turkish court sentenced journalist and academician Erol Mutercimler to 10 months in prison on charges of insulting the country's religious values, according to the T24 news site.
The charge stems from Mutercimler's comments during a TV program in which he criticized the religious schools of Imam Hatip.
Turkish President Recep Erdogan is an active supporter of the Imam Hatip schools, which train Islamic clergy. Under the 18-year-old leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who graduated from a similar school, the number skyrocketed from 450 to over 5,000.
A total of 16 people, including the son of the Minister of Industry and Technology, also a graduate of this school, have filed criminal complaints with the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office over Mutercimler's remarks, T24 reported.