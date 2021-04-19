Karabakh President visits construction sites in Stepanakert, apartments to be ready in 2 years

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyann today visited construction sites in Stepanakert where he learned about the works for construction of new apartment buildings, the Staff of the President of Artsakh reports.
The President also attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new building with 157 apartments that will be exploited in the course of two years. More apartment buildings will also be built within the same period.
President Harutyunyan discussed several issues related to construction works with the urban development minister, the mayor of Stepanakert and representatives of construction firms and assigned to complete the works within the set periods.
“The main beneficiaries of the housing projects in Stepanakert are the displaced residents of Shushi and Hadrut, as well as several social groups. Our objective is to provide them with apartments as soon as possible,” the President said.